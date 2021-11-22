LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm ISD announced Monday, Nov. 22, it will hold a listening session for the public on Nov. 30, in an attempt to gather student, parent and citizen feedback on school district concerns.

The meeting is in response to student demonstration at Little Elm High School last Friday, Nov. 19.

Police arrested four students during that demonstration.

One officer also used a Taser on a teenager.

Other students were pepper sprayed.

Monday, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious and Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher shared a prepared message on the police department’s Facebook page.

“Over a month ago, a student made an allegation against another student. We can say we immediately launched an investigation. After a careful and thorough investigation, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to prove any crime was committed,” the men read.

Gallagher said the school was prepared for a peaceful demonstration, but a disruption began when a group of students tried to force their way into a faculty member’s office.

“In the chaos, one student assaulted an officer. Another assaulted a female officer. Another student spit on an officer,” the mayor said.

Gallagher said an independent review of the district’s sexual harassment reporting process will be completed, along with a review of the response to the student demonstration.

The public listening session will happen at 6:00 p.m. at LEHS auditorium on Nov. 30