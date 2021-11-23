NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to officials with AAA Texas, the average gas price in the state is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon.

Drivers pulling up to the pump in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, before the Thanksgiving holiday, are all paying an average $3.01 for a gallon of unleaded.

With the statewide gas price average decreasing from last week, that brings a little bit of good news for drivers as AAA anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel.

“Ninety-two percent of Texans who are traveling 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving will do so by car, despite higher gas prices due in large part to more expensive crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.29 more than this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying the most for a gallon of regular unleaded on average since Thanksgiving 2013.