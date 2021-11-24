FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous corporate donor is looking to make the holiday season brighter for U.S. military and veteran families specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program matches businesses, organizations, and individuals with qualified military and veteran families who could use some help.

“Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard, and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who have sacrificed for the good of the nation are provided a holiday they’ve earned and deserve.”

Last holiday season, nearly 1,500 families were supported through the Adopt-A-Family campaign.

However, additional sponsors were lined up to adopt even more families.

Soldiers’ Angels said it is doubling down on its outreach efforts in 2021, in order to connect all those who want to show their gratitude to military and veteran families.

Veteran and military families in need of additional support this holiday season can CLICK HERE through Monday, Dec. 6,to learn more and apply.

Once accepted, families are adopted by Soldiers’ Angels sponsors.

At minimum, sponsors who adopt a family provide gifts for the children and a grocery gift card to offset the purchase of a holiday dinner and its trimmings.

The following families are eligible based on financial need:

Deployed service members who are registered and approved for Deployed Support, are an E1-E6, meet income requirements, AND will be deployed through December 25, 2021;

Honorably discharged Post-911 wounded, ill, or injured veterans; and,

HUD/VASH veteran families.

To be eligible, all military or veteran families must be a legal guardian to one or more children, aged 18 and under, living in the home and not yet graduated from high school.