DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re planning on doing some holiday shopping this weekend, local small businesses are hoping you don’t forget about them.

From inflation to supply chain issues, they’ve been through a lot and the next few weeks are critical for their survival.

Southern Grace is considered a mom and pop for the mom and pops. It does some retail sales in their store, but mainly focuses on wholesale for other local boutiques.

“We are on both sides of things so we see what’s going on from the literal production of things all the way to getting it in our hands,” VP of Sales Sam Siebenthall said.

The company’s CEO said costs have skyrocketed, supply chain has been totally disrupted.

“Internationally, we saw rates go up 260%,” Adeel Mitha said. “Domestically they’re about 50 to 60% higher.”

Now, in some cases they’re even taking shipping into their own hands, making local deliveries when it’s needed.

“Doing things the old fashioned way which is a lot of work on us, but it saves cost in the end,” Siebenthall said.

As we head into the holidays, the company says it hasn’t raised prices on merchandise, but it’s been hard.

“One-thousand percent there’s no small business that’s out there right now that’s not eating their own profits,” Siebenthall said.

She stressed the importance of shopping local this holiday season.

“People who literally could be your neighbor – that’s who you’re buying from and you’re helping support their families,” she said.

“We do about 60-70% of out of our business in the fourth quarter,” Mitha said.

It’s what will support them for next six months.