DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s official: Texas State Rep Jasmine Crockett is running for Congress and has the endorsement of retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

#NEW During @jasminefor100 announcement she’s running for Congress, @RepEBJ makes her endorsement official: “…I categorically believe that Jasmine has the capability and the vision to take up the mantle to serve as your next U.S. House representative in Washington…” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/yGHFTRHAkA — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) November 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Johnson announced she would be leaving Congress at the end of the current term.

Crockett, who is currently the State representative for Texas House District 100, will be running for the seat Johnson held for 30 years, the 30th Congressional District seat.

In Texas’ newly drawn maps, the district covers southern Dallas County and a small portion of Tarrant County. Johnson’s and Crockett’s seats largely overlap.

In her statement endorsing Crockett, Johnson said that the district needs a representative with “high energy, a passion to fight for us, shrewd intelligence, leadership, and an incessant drive.” She “firmly [believes] that Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett is just the person we need in Congress at this critical time.”

Johnson cited Crockett’s experience as a civil rights attorney and her familiarity with the area and constituents as important reasons for her endorsement.

Johnson also praised Crockett’s “capability and vision,” including her priorities on equitable economic recovery for all, drawing fair district maps in Texas, expanding health care, and criminal justice reform.

Crockett said that she was ready to be a “strong voice” for District 30 and that her “record has always been of the people.”

The election to fill Johnson’s seat will take place in 2022. So far, no other candidates have announced they are running.