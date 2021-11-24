MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in Mansfield Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, which led to an hours long standoff with a “barricaded person,” Mansfield Police said.

That person was later found dead as well.

It started around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Fannin Lane when police responded to a “person with a weapon” call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman apparently shot to death inside a neighbor’s garage.

Patrol officers then determined someone in a nearby home may be involved.

When they approached the house, officers heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from inside the home.

The person inside would not come out.

Officers obtained a search warrant and when they went inside they found an adult man deceased.

“This is still an active investigation and detectives are trying to figure out what exactly happened,” police said in a news release.

The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.