By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For first responders, there’s no such thing as taking a holiday.

With that in mind, the Statler Hotel in Dallas joined Operation Forever Free, a DFW-based charity, to host a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses and veterans.

“t’s about showing them the appreciation they need and deserve for the things that they do on a day to day basis to help us have what we have,” said Chef Jason TIlmann of Refined Hospitality Concepts.

Thanksgiving meal for DFW area first responders (CBS 11).

Most of those first responders stopped by during their work day to share a meal with the family before heading back out on duty.

