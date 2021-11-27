DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An abandoned child found on McLean Street yesterday led Dallas Police to a gruesome crime scene.

At about 4:34 p.m. on November 26, Dallas Police responded to an abandoned child call at 1202 MacLean Avenue.

When they arrived, officers discovered that a two-year-old child was dropped off at her great-grandparent’s home by an unknown individual.

Police suspected something was wrong; the child was supposed to be with her grandmother.

The great-grandparents were concerned for the child’s grandmother and requested a welfare check.

Police went to the grandmother’s house at 4743 Lynnacre Drive and discovered 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado, who was found deceased with a single gunshot wound to the head.

In the course of the investigation, police determined that the victim’s 15-year-old son had shot and killed her before taking the child to the great-grandparent’s home.

Afterwards, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and went to a friend’s home, where he was later taken into custody by Dallas Police officers without incident.

The teen confessed to detectives that he had committed the crime and was arrested.

He was transported to a juvenile detention facility, where he will be charged with capital murder.

So far, Dallas Police have not released a motive.