LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Euless Police announced on Saturday that Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes had been killed in a car wreck in Lake Worth after being hit by an intoxicated driver.

At about 1:33 p.m. on November 27, Lake Worth Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the 4200 block of Boat Club Road on a motor vehicle crash call.

While Lake Worth officers were in route, callers reported that one of the drivers was attempting to flee by foot.

Neighbors and bystanders managed to apprehend him until police arrived and took him into custody.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Dylan Molina of Lake Worth. He reportedly had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

When the Lake Worth Fire Department arrived, they discovered that four people were trapped in the second vehicle.

One passenger, later identified as Cervantes, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An adult woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition, and two children were taken to an area children’s hospital with serious injuries.

Cervantes had served in the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and was a a member of the Police Department Honor Guard Team. He had previously served eight years in the El Paso Police Department.

In a statement issued later that afternoon, Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said “My heart breaks for Detective Cervantes’ family, colleagues, and Euless community. The Lake Worth Police Department joins you in mourning the tragic loss of a hero. We will investigate this crime to the fullest extent of the law and hold all those who contributed to Detective Cervantes’ death accountable for their actions, or lack thereof.”