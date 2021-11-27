DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tulsa came back after a scoreless first quarter to defeat SMU in a close matchup between the two teams.
The Golden Hurricane fell behind 10 points to the Mustangs in the first quarter after SMU scored a touchdown and made a field goal for 10 points.
The second quarter saw SMU bring their lead to 17 after a touchdown, but Tulsi rallied and scored 31 points across the second and third quarters.
The Mustangs were down, but they refused to go out with a whimper. SMU made two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 31-34.
Unfortunately, this rally was not quite enough to end the game. Tulsa managed to recover an onside kick and run the clock out for the win.
SMU ends their season with an 8-4 record, while Tulsa leaves with an even six wins and six losses.
