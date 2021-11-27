DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a man who traveled from Canada to see the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving is extremely concerned after the 29-year-old father, Aaron Tschritter never made it to the game.
READ MORE: Dallas Police Ask Public For Help Finding Deadly Hit-And-Run Suspects
Not only did Tschritter not attend the game, his family said no one has seen or heard from him since Nov.25 when he left the Vinty Club in Deep Ellum at 3 a.m.
Tschritter is 5’10” tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a birthmark on his forearm.
According to social media posts, calls to Tschritter’s phone go straight to voicemail. His family has checked credit card statements and called at least ten area hospitals in hopes of finding him.READ MORE: Euless Police Detective Killed By Intoxicated Driver In Lake Worth
What’s especially concerning, according to Tschritter’s loved ones is the fact that he hasn’t contacted any of them.
They said that’s “incredibly unlike him” and have therefore filed a missing persons report with the Dallas Police Department.
On Saturday, November 27, Tschritter’s wife, Melissa, posted an update on Facebook saying that her husband had passed away in a car accident, but neither police nor the medical examiner’s office were able to confirm whether or not Tschritter’s disappearance was connected to a car accident or if he had been pronounced deceased.
The Police Department confirmed a missing persons report is currently under investigation, but did not give further details.MORE NEWS: States Debate Whether Or Not To Drop 'Dehumanizing' Terms For Immigrants