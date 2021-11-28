DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although neither the Dallas Police Department nor the Dallas County medical examiner’s office have confirmed details about the car accident or Aaron Tschritter’s disappearance, his sister and wife say he passed away in a November 25 car accident on Good Latimer.

Tschritter, who is from Canada, had last been seen that same evening when he left the Vinty club at Deep Ellum at about 2 a.m..

His family became concerned after not hearing from him for a day and filed a missing person report with the Dallas Police.

At the time, they noted his cellphone went straight to voicemail and his financial accounts had not been touched.

Shortly after Tschritter was last seen, police said that two men were traveling in a gray 2015 BMW M4 when the driver lost control and the car collided with a building and electric pole at 1600 S. Good Latimer Expressway.

The vehicle caught fire and despite attempts by Dallas Fire Rescue and bystanders to rescue the occupants, they were pronounced deceased.

Now, Tschritter’s family says that the passenger in that wreck was Tschritter.

On social media yesterday, Tschritter’s wife posted a picture of Tschritter with his son and stated he had passed away in a Dallas car accident.

Tschitter’s sister also posted that her brother had been killed in a car wreck in Dallas.

Many on social media speculated that the two events were connected due to their close spatial and temporal proximity to one another, but so far officials have not released any official statement on the matter.