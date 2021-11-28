EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of officers from North Texas police departments escorted the body of a Euless officer from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer in Fort Worth to a funeral home in Hurst on Sunday night.

Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Saturday afternoon, according to investigators.

His wife and children were also injured in the crash.

“I don’t know that there are enough words in the English language to convey the heartbreak you have,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown said. “You can try, but words fail when it’s just something needless and tragic like this.”

Cervantes had been with the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and served with the El Paso Police Department for 8 years before that.

“Just a great man,” said Chief Mike Brown. “If you’re an old guy like me and you have kids, you want your son to grow up like that. If you’re a kid, you want him to be your dad.”

Cervantes was off-duty when police say an alleged drunk driver ran a red light and slammed into his car around 1:30 p.m. in Lake Worth.

He died at the scene, and his wife and two children were taken to nearby hospitals. Police say Cervantes’ wife had surgery overnight and is still in critical, but stable, condition. As of Sunday evening, the couple’s two children are also in the hospital recovering from serious injuries.

Investigators say the man who caused the crash, 26-year-old Dylan Molina, has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Molina reportedly had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and was acting intoxicated.

According to police, he tried to run away from the scene but some neighbors managed to hold him until officers arrived.

“I know there are good people in this world, and good people know right from wrong,” said Chief Brown. “They saw a wrong and they were not going to let that get away. The Euless Police Department will be forever in their debt and the Euless community as well.”

Chief Brown says his officers are devastated by the loss. Cervantes was well-liked and respected in the close-knit department.

“If you could count him as your friend, you were a very fortunate person,” the chief said.

It’s unclear right now when exactly funeral services for Cervantes will be held.