TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a Twitter video posted Sunday evening, actor Matthew McConaughey effectively ruled out a 2022 run for governor.
The actor thanked those who supported a run, saying “as a simple kid born in the little of Ulvade, Texas, it never occurred to me I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder.”READ MORE: North Texas Police Officers Escort Body Of Euless Detective Killed By Drunk Driver To Funeral Home
However, the actor said, “It is also not a path I am choosing to take at the moment.”
Instead, McConaughey continued, he will “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, [and] organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also building prosperity.”READ MORE: 20-Year-Old Dallas Man Arrested After Killing 19-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend
“That’s the American Dream.”
McConaughey also encouraged Texans to not expect politicians to “do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves.”MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Menorah Lighting At The Dallas Galleria Kicks Off Festival Of Lights
While McConaughey’s statement rules out a 2022 rule, it also leaves room for the actor to enter the political field at some point in the future.
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 29, 2021