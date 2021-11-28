NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Galleria, Hanukkah, menorah

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Galleria’s annual menorah lighting took place in Dallas tonight, celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

Among those speaking was Mark Zilbermann with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated across the world over the course of eight nights.

Judaism follows a lunar calendar, so the first night of the holiday varies year by year.

Starting in November, like this year, is unusual but not unheard of.

