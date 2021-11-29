FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco Fire Department put out a kitchen fire yesterday, keeping the blaze from getting out of control and saving several animals.
At about 4:36 p.m. on November 28, Frisco Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire in the 11000 block of Corsicana Dr.READ MORE: Hallsville Hunter Accidently Shoots, Kills Own Daughter
When they arrived just six minutes later at 4:42 p.m., firefighters did not initially see smoke or fire.
They entered into the one-story, single-family residence through the front door and found a fire in the kitchen.READ MORE: Shoppers Back In Stores This Black Friday, But Shopping Season Kicked Off Weeks Ago
The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked the attic and the rest of the house to make sure the fire did not spread and was kept under control.
The fire was officially extinguished and placed under control at 4:47 p.m..
Fire Department officials said there we no reported injuries, and the two animals were rescued from the house. Four other animals were recovered nearby.MORE NEWS: 16 Units Damaged In 3-Alarm Apartment Fire In Fort Worth
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.