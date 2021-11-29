NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes are back in session at Little Elm High School Monday, Nov. 29.

Two police cruisers were out in front of the school as students arrived back.

Little Elm Police in front of Little Elm High School (Chopper 11).

Around 9:15 a.m. students began gathering in the parking lot.

Little Elm High students in parking lot (Chopper 11).

There has been talk of a possible protest Monday.

Gathering outside Little Elm High Monday morning (Chopper 11).

Back on Friday, Nov. 19, the last time the campus was open, a student-led walkout resulted in police using paper spray and Tasers on some students.

Little Elm ISD said some of the protesting students assaulted officers.

Four students were arrested.

Students were demonstrating in support of a fellow student who said she was a victim of harassment and sexual assault.

The school district has scheduled a community listening session for parents and students Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

 

