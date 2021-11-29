LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes are back in session at Little Elm High School Monday, Nov. 29.
Two police cruisers were out in front of the school as students arrived back.
Around 9:15 a.m. students began gathering in the parking lot.
There has been talk of a possible protest Monday.
Back on Friday, Nov. 19, the last time the campus was open, a student-led walkout resulted in police using paper spray and Tasers on some students.
Little Elm ISD said some of the protesting students assaulted officers.
Four students were arrested.
Students were demonstrating in support of a fellow student who said she was a victim of harassment and sexual assault.
The school district has scheduled a community listening session for parents and students Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the high school auditorium.