DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 18-year-old Alexadre Orozco Garcia of Dallas after he shot and killed a teen while unloading a gun.
At around 3:23 p.m. on November 28, Dallas officers responded to a shooting call at the Crestridge Apartments on 6417 Ridgecrest Road.
When they arrived, the officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.
While investigating detectives determined that Orozco Garcia was attempting to unload a handgun when it discharged unexpectedly and struck the victim.
Orozco Garcia was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond has not yet been set.