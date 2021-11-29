ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with free agent shortstop Corey Seager.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the biggest deal in Rangers history was pending a physical and wasn't finalized.
The 27-year-old Seager was the World Series and NL Championship Series MVP in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year.
He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year.

He broke a finger on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch May 15 and missed two-and-a-half months.
