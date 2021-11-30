ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police Chief Al Jones has lost the confidence of more than half of the city’s officers, according to a petition at least two police associations plan to present to city leaders Tuesday night, Nov. 30.
The lack of support for the chief follows his firing of an officer in October, two days after a pursuit and fatal shooting.
That decision was made with a lack of due process for Officer Robert Phillips, and before all the witnesses to the shooting had even been interviewed, according to Chris CeBallos, Presidents of the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association.
Officer Phillips was a 7-year veteran with the Arlington Police Department.
The petition was signed by 362 out of 671 officers, according to Ceballos, who said 34 of those not signing are recruits who are not yet sworn in.
Police associations gathered signatures over the past several weeks, after meeting in early November to discuss Jones’ actions and leadership.
Jones, who declined to comment on the matter Tuesday, took over as the chief in January, after working with Baltimore County Police in Maryland.