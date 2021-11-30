FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of killing Euless Police Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes in an alleged drunk driving crash Saturday afternoon in Lake Worth, Dylan Molina remains in the Tarrant County Jail.

The 26-year-old is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of accident involving death following the Nov. 27 incident.

Cervantes’ wife, Priscilla, and the couple’s two children, Joshua,12, and Jake, 11, were badly injured when Molina allegedly ran a red light and plowed into their Chevy Impala. Mrs. Cervantes had surgery and as of Sunday night, was still in critical, but stable, condition

“I don’t know that there are enough words in the English language to convey the heartbreak you have,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown said. “You can try, but words fail when it’s just something needless and tragic like this.”

A witness told investigators that Molina fled after the wreck. Police said his breath smelled of alcohol and he was acting intoxicated. According to an affidavit, he told officers he drank three double Vodka Redbulls while “enjoying himself” at Fuzzy’s Tacos. He consumed the drinks in only two hours, according to the affidavit.

When police administered a breathalyzer test, Molina’s alcohol level was 0.144, which is over the legal limit of 0.08. Investigators also found a THC-laced vape pen.

Cervantes was with the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and served with the El Paso Police Department for eight years before that.

“Just a great man,” said Chief Mike Brown. “If you’re an old guy like me and you have kids, you want your son to grow up like that. If you’re a kid, you want him to be your dad.”

Molina remains in the Tarrant County Jail with his bond set at $300,000.