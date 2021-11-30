NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:crash, DFW News, fire, fuel, Irving, Shady Grove, Tanker

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers are controlling traffic at Loop 12 and Shady Grove where a tanker truck that’s full of fuel is hanging over the bridge.

The tanker collided with an SUV this morning, Nov. 30.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police haven’t commented on the severity of his or her injuries.

The freeway is currently shut down at Walton Walker and Shady Grove as officers assess how to offload the tanker.

 

