IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers are controlling traffic at Loop 12 and Shady Grove where a tanker truck that’s full of fuel is hanging over the bridge.
The tanker collided with an SUV this morning, Nov. 30.READ MORE: In Shadow Of Texas Gas Drilling Sites, Health Fears Escalate
One person was taken to the hospital. Police haven’t commented on the severity of his or her injuries.READ MORE: Public Health Experts Say Dallas Cowboys COVID Outbreak Shows Pandemic Far From Over
The freeway is currently shut down at Walton Walker and Shady Grove as officers assess how to offload the tanker.
MORE NEWS: AAA Texas Offers Tips For Safely Transporting That Perfect Christmas Tree