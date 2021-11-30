DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm High School students and parents were asked to attend a listening session following weeks of uproar and student protests about how the district handled a sexual assault allegation.
Recently students planned multiple protests about how the district handled it. A video circulated on the Friday before Thanksgiving break showing officers using a Taser, pepper spray, and arresting four students during a planned protest.
Monday students picked up where they left off, but this time it was more peaceful. There was a walkout of about 50 students. The district superintendent, a school board member and town mayor, all met with the group.
The listening session begins at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.