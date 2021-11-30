SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are looking for an arsonist (and whomever drove the arsonist) who used fireworks to cause an explosion inside a porta potty.

Southlake DPS said it happened on Thursday, Nov. 18 around 7:45 p.m. at 1371 Brumlow Avenue.

The incident was caught on Ring video (watch above).

Police said a white or silver Ford F-150 pulled into a construction area. The truck had black rims, a hitch, a sunroof, and a hard black bed cover.

It drove through the parking lot a few times before finally backing into a little area that looked concealed from view.

A man in his late teens or early 20s got out on the passenger side and sprinted to a Porta Potty next to a building.

Southlake DPS had a little fun explaining it all in their social media post.

“He lit some fireworks, tossed them in, and raced back to the truck huffing and puffing. He was probably pooped from that sprint.”

Seconds later, the Porta Potty was engulfed in flames and sparkles, police said and the truck sped off.

Southlake Fire responded quickly after to put out the fire.

“Suspect Number One wore a dark hoodie, khaki shorts, and white tennis shoes. We couldn’t see the driver, who we’d call Suspect Number Two,” Southlake DPS said in a Facebook post.

Police said the fire damaged the building, a trailer along with the $5,000 Porta Potty.

“Fair audience, DON’T be those people in the comments mouthing off about “kids being kids,” or how “you used to do way much worse when you were young.” This isn’t your neighborhood Facebook page where stuff like that is going to fly. This is a serious crime. This is a felony,” Southlake DPS said.

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact criminal analyst Diana Smith at 817-748-8915 or email her at DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.

“As always, you can send us a message through any of our social channels,” Southlake DPS said. “Get to work, gumshoes!”