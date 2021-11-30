DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Jeffrey Nathan Lovell.
He was last seen at 7 p.m. on November 28, 2021, at 8500 Block of Van Pelt Drive. Lovell may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.
Lovell is described as a 49-year-old White male. He is 6'0″, weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair, grey beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap.
Please call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have seen him.