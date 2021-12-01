by J.D. Miles | CBS 11

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a game Thursday night, Dec. 2 unlike any other in the franchise‘s history.

At least nine players and coaches, including Head Coach Mike McCarthy, won’t be in New Orleans because of COVID-19.

Some fans outside The Star in Frisco Wednesday evening said they worried about the team’s chances against the Saints.

“Hopefully we will pull through,” said Cowboys fan Ivan Olivares.

Cowboys fan Trell Taylor said, “Very worried. It’s like if we don’t have nobody then who’s gonna play for us?”

The Cowboys will play a game in New Orleans Thursday night with Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn filling in for Head Coach Mike McCarthy who will stay home as he recovers from COVID-19.

Eight other players and coaches are also battling the virus, which has some fans concerned that it will derail an otherwise promising season.

“It’s a national curse, it’s a global curse,” said Cowboys fan Bryan Wood. “It worries you a little bit because the NFL probably has as good a protocol as anybody and they are still having to fight it, so it’s a little bit concerning that maybe we’re having another resurgence of it

The COVID-19 outbreak comes during a two-game losing streak that has the team’s supporters more than a little uneasy.

“About as worried as a Cowboys fan can be now you know but I think we’ll pull through,” said Cowboys fan Ziad Haman.

“I just have faith in my Cowboys,” added Wood. “I’m a prayer warrior so I’m always praying for them, too.”

If there’s any good news here, it’s that none of those infected appear to have serious symptoms at this point.

It’s been reported that all nine players and coaches who will miss the game are vaccinated.

Because of NFL rules, that will allow them to miss less time than if they were not.