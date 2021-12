DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is planning to reserve a seat at the front of every bus this week to “honor the life and legacy of the late Rosa Parks.”

In a release sent Wednesday, officials said Parks’ “efforts sparked a national civil rights movement for racial equality” and they wanted to “commemorate her historic and unwavering efforts in support of equality for all.”

The statement sent by DART’s Gordon Shattles continued: