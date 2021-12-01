LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday morning, December 1 the Lake Worth Police Department investigated a car crash that killed a Euless police officer on Saturday.

Officers spent two hours scoping out the scene in detail with reconstruction team, Crash Dynamics.

The goal was to determine what exactly happened using tools such as lasers and drones to measure the physics of the collision including speed and force.

Officers confirm they also have video from local businesses and other drivers’ dash cameras.

They’ve pieced together that Detective Alex Cervantes of the Euless Police Department was driving through the Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail intersection in Lake Worth with his family on Saturday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Molina, ran a red light and hit them.

Cervantes didn’t survive.

CBS 11 was told Wednesday his wife was still in critical condition at a nearby hospital but was improving.

His two sons, who were also the car, were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center but have since been released.

Molina, however, is in jail.

Police say that at the time of the crash, his blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

In an affidavit, police say he told them he drank three double Red Bull vodka drinks within two hours of the crash.

The TABC is also investigating the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop that served him.

Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said his department will do whatever they can to help uplift the family.

“Our team responded and discovered one of our brothers dead surrounded by his family, and that takes an entirely different toll. We still do our job and conduct our investigation but at the same time there’s still a lot of heartache and grief for our brother,” he said.

Officers said this is the second fatality accident that has occurred at the intersection this year.

Chief Manoushagian says the department will investigate the crash to the fullest extent.