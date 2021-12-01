AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ban on mask mandates in Texas public schools is back in place.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools to protect against COVID-19.
Gov. Abbott tweeted Wednesday evening, “GREAT NEWS: My Executive Order banning mask mandates by gov’t entities is LAW. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Texas’ motion to stay a lower judge’s ruling. Thanks @KenPaxtonTX.”
According to the Texas Tribune, the three-judge panel said it found no “concrete or actual or imminent injury” caused by the ban.
The case was originally filed in August by the group Disability Rights Texas which said the ban puts disabled children at risk and denies them access to a public education.