DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The beloved Children’s Park at Klyde Warren Park will be expanding and getting a new name, thanks to a $5 million dollar gift from the Perot family.

The space, which is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of children each year, will now be named after the Park’s founders, Sheila and Jody Grant.

“They are behind the scenes advocates for Klyde Warren Park,” Kit Sawers, President of Klyde Warren Park explains. “They traveled around the country and around the world before the park was built to see what the best amenities that they could bring to Dallas.”

This is the first feature to be named after the Grants’ who led the effort beginning in 2004 to create a deck park in Downtown Dallas.

“And it was very important to them that everything in Klyde Warren Park be free,” Sawers says. “They are truly unsung heros.”

The donation will also aid in the expansion of the Children’s Park from 12,000 to 18,000 square feet and allow for enhanced features and play equipment.

“Not only will we be adding a shaded area for birthdays and other celebrations, but we will be adding an additional water feature which people love in the summer heat,” Sawers says. “We will also add a climbing wall and a tower, which is a safe tower, that small and large kids can climb on and enjoy that also has a slide off of it.”

Construction on the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park will begin early next year and is expected to take five months.

While the area is closed for construction, the Park will feature special children’s programming on the main lawn.