EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a Thursday press conference, the Euless Police Department gave details on the condition of slain Det. Alex Cervantes’ family and on when funeral services might be announced.
Cervantes was killed last week when a drunk driver slammed into his car, leaving his wife and two children with serious injuries as well.READ MORE: SMU Researchers Help Develop Technology That Allows Cameras To See Around The Corner
Police said that their condition has improved, and that the two children have been discharged from the hospital and are home recovering.READ MORE: Dallas Sheriffs Ask Public For Help Finding Missing Seagoville Man
Cervantes’ wife is still in the hospital and under sedation, but her condition is improving and has been upgraded to stable.
Because she is still unable to communicate, the family has asked that funeral services be postponed until she is awake.MORE NEWS: CDC: Public Health Authorities Investigating Additional Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 Omricron Variant
Police also said that they do not plan to hold a vigil or any other memorial until the family gives them permission to do so.