DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say one person has been killed, and one person is in custody after a possible road rage shooting in North Dallas.
The call came in just after 2:15 p.m. on Central Expressway near Forest Lane.READ MORE: Texas Extending Emergency SNAP Benefits Through December
Police had no additional details immediately available, but homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The southbound service road of Central Expressway at Forest was shut down along with traffic traveling under the freeway.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says only one rescue unit was sent to the scene, which is located close to Medical City Dallas Hospital.
There was no immediate word on the victim or the person taken into custody.
READ MORE: Richardson Resident Claims $1M Texas Lottery Prize Off Scratch Ticket Bought In Dallas
MORE NEWS: SMU Researchers Help Develop Technology That Allows Cameras To See Around The Corner