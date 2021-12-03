WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police arrested a man they say was involved in a road rage shooting that led to the death of a man in Dallas.

Officials said 34-year-old Isaias Perez was arrested in connection with the crime that occurred on Thursday, December 2 at about 2.p.m.

When first responders arrived they found a 37-year-old man lying on the road with a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Perez was interviewed by detectives with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit is expected to be charged with murder.

Police said a magistrate will set his bond.

