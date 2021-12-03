Wrong Way Crash On I-30 Kills At Least One In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –At least one person is dead after a wrong-way-driver involved crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth.
A vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of I-30 near downtown on Friday, December 3 and struck at least one other vehicle.
The highway has been shut down since the accident and is expected to be closed for several hours as the accident investigation continues.
CBS 11 captured scenes of the wreck showing severe damage to at least one vehicle.
The crash that happened at about 2:30a.m. Friday had I-30 closed for at least four hours. Traffic has since resumed.
The investigation is ongoing.