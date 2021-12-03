Wrong Way Crash On I-30 Kills At Least One In Fort Worth

Christmas Tree Lighting Takes Place At Klyde Warren Park In Dallas Saturday, December 4Saturday night, Klyde Warren Park will be the place to be as they flip on the switch to light up the park's Christmas tree!

Mick Jagger 'Out And About' In Dallas; Rolling Stones Playing Cotton Bowl TonightThe Rolling Stones are playing at the Cotton Bowl tonight, November 2 in Dallas but before they take the stage, iconic front man Mick Jagger took in sights around Dallas.

Do You Buy Extra Candy For Halloween So You Can Eat More? Better Do The MathHow sneaky is your family and is there even a way to figure out how to buy the proper amount of candy for your Halloween activities?