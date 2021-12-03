DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite Police officer responding to a disturbance was critically wounded after he was shot in the chest outside an Albertson’s grocery store in Mesquite.
"During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot," police said in a statement.
Officials confirmed the officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road near Cartwright Road.
CBS 11’s JD Miles reports the veteran officer was taken to Baylor Hospital in Dallas with “very critical injuries.”
The shooting happened during a traffic stop.
Video from Chopper 11 showed a very active scene outside the Mesquite grocery store.
CBS 11's Nick Starling is also on the scene and says officers have a large area of the parking lot blocked off.
Mesquite and Dallas officers gathered outside Baylor Hospital in Dallas to await updates on the officer’s condition.
So far no updated reports on the condition of the officer or the suspect.
