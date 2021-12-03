DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in North Texas and beyond are reacting to the news of a Mesquite officer being shot and killed in the line of duty today.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes posted that he was praying for the Mesquite PD and that the Fort Worth Police Department was ready to provide support if needed.

Praying for @MesquitePD_TX! @fortworthpd stands ready for any support you may need. — Neil Noakes (@fwpdchiefnoakes) December 3, 2021

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also posted a tweet mourning the loss of the officer and offered his department’s support.

Praying and mourning alongside our brothers and sisters from @MesquitePD_TX , their fallen hero and his family. The @DallasPD also wears your patch today, and for as long as you need our assistance. pic.twitter.com/9KNFsoAXDC — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) December 3, 2021

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey was “heartbroken” for his “brothers and sisters” in Mesquite and offered the Irving PD’s support.

Heartbroken for my brothers and sisters in @MesquitePD_TX

May God provide you strength in the coming days. Just know @IrvingPD stands ready to serve your needs. pic.twitter.com/0q249V49cb — Chief Jeff Spivey (@IrvingPDChief) December 3, 2021

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon expressed his “deepest condolences” and said that the Denton PD was “ready to provide any assistance” the Mesquite PD needs.

We extend our deepest condolences to Chief Gill, the family and friends of their fallen officer and the entire @MesquitePD_TX . We stand ready to provide any assistance you need. pic.twitter.com/c8UHybcZtm — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) December 3, 2021

Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller called the officer’s death a “devastating loss.”

A devastating loss for @MesquitePD_TX, and for all of us. Prayers for God’s comfort to the fallen veteran officers’ family and to the entire Mesquite Police Department. pic.twitter.com/YuREQvaayY — Chief Derick Miller (@CPDTXChief) December 3, 2021

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the officer’s death “devastating news” and said that “the people of Dallas” mourned with the Mesquite PD.

Devastating news. My heart goes out to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues with @MesquitePD_TX. The people of Dallas mourn with you. https://t.co/x3JaVg5DCa — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) December 3, 2021

Burleson’s Chief of Police Billy Cordell asked his followers on Twitter to keep the Mesquite PD in their prayers.

Please keep the family and the @MesquitePD_TX in your prayers. A twenty-one year veteran was shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IhqwAESUI7 — Billy Cordell (@BurlesonChief) December 3, 2021

Victoria Police Chief Robert Arredondo said his department’s thoughts and prayers were with the Mesquite PD.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Mesquite Police Department. 🙏🙏🙏 @MesquitePD_TX @VictoriaPDtx pic.twitter.com/J1cQ1OfB33 — Robert Arredondo (@ChiefArredondo) December 4, 2021

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Sheriff Marian Brown sent their “condolences to our brothers in blue from the” Mesquite PD.

@Dallas_Sheriff and @SheriffMBrown14 send our condolences to our brothers in blue from the @MesquitePD_TX. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family in this difficult time. #fallenofficer pic.twitter.com/JBrgKpOuf5 — DSO (@Dallas_Sheriff) December 4, 2021

Grapevine Police were “devastated” and also offered their support to the Mesquite PD.

We are devastated to learn a @MesquitePD_TX officer was killed in the line of duty today. We offer our full support to the officer's family, friends, and department as they face this horrible loss. pic.twitter.com/yigrR932ob — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) December 3, 2021

Flower Mound Police also posted their condolences.

We are saddened to hear the news of a @MesquitePD_TX officer tragically killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family, our brothers and sisters with Mesquite PD, and the Mesquite community. pic.twitter.com/JT3upZekFM — Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) December 3, 2021

The DeSoto Police Department sent its condolences and offered their support.

The DeSoto Police Department sends our condolences and prayers to our family in blue from the @MesquitePD_TX. We stand with you and are ready to provide any resources that you need during this difficult time. #fallenofficer @desototx — DeSoto, Texas Police Department (@DeSotoPD) December 4, 2021

The Dallas DEA Division offered condolences to the Mesquite PD.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of @MesquitePD_TX

A 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.#FallenOfficer #LineofDuty #United #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/2sXTbE7R1G — DEADallas (@DEADALLASDiv) December 4, 2021

Texas State Rep. Carl O. Sherman offered his “deepest condolences.”

Tonight, I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of the Mesquite Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Let us keep the family and the brave men and women of the @MesquitePD_TX in our prayers at this time.#TXLege #TxLBC https://t.co/vZRDcbtzpm — State Rep. Carl O. Sherman (@CarlOShermanTX) December 4, 2021

The Garland Police Department said their “deepest thoughts and prayers” went out to the Mesquite PD.

We are saddened to hear that the @MesquitePD_TX officer who was shot earlier has succumbed to his injuries. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the officers family and every member of the Mesquite Police Department. #prayformesquite pic.twitter.com/njiBgz6nNQ — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) December 4, 2021

The SMU Police Department and Bedford Police Department also gave their thoughts and prayers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer, and the entire Mesquite Police Department (@MesquitePD_TX). We will never forget. #Police #Mesquite #NeverForget 🔵⚫️Tonight we mourn together⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Eo0PRycKhY — SMU Police Department (@PoliceSMU) December 4, 2021

Our hearts are heavy tonight to learn of the tragic death of a @MesquitePD_TX officer, who was killed in the line of duty today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Mesquite PD family. pic.twitter.com/UgqmpTHXRH — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) December 4, 2021

The Arlington Police Department sent “our deepest condolences, all our love, and our prayers to” the Mesquite PD.

Sending our deepest condolences, all our love, and our prayers to @MesquitePD_TX and the family and friends of the MPD officer who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon May we never forget this officer’s service and sacrifice 💙 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/60OGGhTb9n — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) December 4, 2021

Even officials outside of North Texas responded to the tragedy.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols expressed his grief for the fallen officer.

Praying for the family of the officer and the entire @MesquitePD_TX. https://t.co/3kXzvMLI8v — Rep. Monroe Nichols (@Monichols) December 3, 2021

The Harris County Deputy Constable’s Association sent its “heartfelt condolences” to the Mesquite Police Department.