HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A plumber called Houston, Texas radio station The Bull with a story that some say sounds like a mystery novel.

He claims he found a cache of money in a wall while working at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood mega-church.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall and we removed the tile…well they removed the tile,” said the caller. “[I] Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.”

In a statement Lakewood Church confirmed that while repair work was being done that an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. They said they immediately notified the Houston Police Department, and they were assisting with that investigation.

“But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall,” said George Lindsey, co-host of the Morning Bullpen.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there and I went ahead and turned it all in,” said the caller.

“We’ve been talking about things that you found of value and we have been blown away,” said Lindsey. The caller said the envelopes were full of cash and checks.

“He also relayed to us that in 2014 there was big story about money being stolen from the Lakewood mega-church,” said Lindesy.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating that seven year old case involving the disappearance 600-thousand dollars. It’s unclear how much money the plumber discovered-but the case raises a lot of questions.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church In Houston.