ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man was killed and three others were injured on Saturday morning after a truck struck a car from behind near Arlington.
Police say the crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. on the 2300 block of S. SH 360.
A BMW sedan with three occupants was travelling southbound on 360 when it stalled in a lane of traffic. One of the passengers had already exited the vehicle when a Toyota Tacoma suddenly ran into the BMW from behind.
The driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The front seat passenger, a 28-year-old man, who had exited the car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The third passenger, who was 27, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Tacoma, a 43-year-old man, suffered only minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel at the scene. He is cooperating with the Arlington Police Department and no charges are expected to be filed against him.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said they will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.