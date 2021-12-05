HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After news broke that former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died at 98 today, Sen. Ted Cruz issued a statement mourning his passing.
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Senator Cruz said:
Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.
Senator Cruz joins other Washington officials, including President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, in mourning Dole’s passing.