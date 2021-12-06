FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This year marks the 12th year CBS 11 and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes presented the top high school football player from North Texas with the Landry Award.
This year the iconic trophy is headed to the east side of DFW with the announcement quarterback Josh Hoover of Rockwall-Heath High School won the award.
Hoover guided the Hawks to an undefeated record in district play on their way to winning the District 10-6A Championship.
Hoover threw for more than 3,200 yards, adding 39 touchdown passes this season leading Rockwall-Heath into the third round of the playoffs.
Hoover has committed to TCU to play for new Horned Frogs Head Coach Sonny Dykes.
Congratulations to the finalists and winners for both the Player of the Year Award and the Coach of the Year Award won by Kirk Martin of Colleyville Heritage High School.
Martin led the Panthers to an 11-2 record this season, advancing to the Class 5A Division I State Quarterfinals for the second straight year.