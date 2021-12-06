BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford resident Tracy Walters, 53, was formally charged December 6, on murder charges in connection with the December 4 homicide of Cynthia Cervantes, also 53. Walters allegedly shot Cervantes multiple times in Walters’ home in the 2300 block of Windsor Court.

Police were dispatched to the scene on Saturday around 11 a.m. after Walters called 911 to report someone was experiencing breathing problems at her address. When first responders arrived, they found Cervantes unresponsive on the floor. When medics began treatment, they noticed Cervantes had multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Walters was subsequently arrested, charged with murder, and later taken to the Euless Police Department Jail. After being formally charged, Walters was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, where she will be arraigned, and bond will be determined.

Detectives confirmed Walters and Cervantes were in a dating relationship, but the status of their relationship at the time of Cervantes’ death is unknown. The case is still under active investigation.