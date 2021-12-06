CAMARILLO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Slight downward movement for the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline. Prices fell 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude oil costs.
It was the first decline in gas prices in 14 weeks, Lundberg said. The average price at the pump is $1.24 higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.80 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel was unchanged, at $3.69 a gallon.
