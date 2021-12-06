AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Justin Marquiwis Cuba, is now $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during December. Cuba, 33, is wanted on charges of murder and failure to appear. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Cuba, of Sherman, has been wanted since Aug. 3, 2021, when a warrant for his arrest was issued in connection to the homicide of a man in Ladonia by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for his arrest on Aug. 6, 2021, for two counts of failure to appear on the charges of aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. In 2011, Cuba was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He was released on parole in October 2019. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Oct. 1, 2021.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward, several other agencies are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest. The Fannin County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,500 reward, and the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward. The Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Cuba and his female accomplice, Carmen Cuba, also known as Carmen Taylor. The pair is wanted for the August 2021 homicide in Ladonia.

Cuba is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm, as well as scars on his abdomen, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 32 criminals, including 12 gang members and 16 sex offenders. In addition, $65,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.