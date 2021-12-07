FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with Fort Worth-based American Airlines have announced that Doug Parker will retire as chief executive officer at the end of March 2022. Robert Isom, currently president of American, will succeed him.

Parker has led American since 2013, when he engineered a merger with US Airways.

“I have worked with Robert [Isom] for two decades and I am incredibly pleased that he will be the next CEO of American Airlines, which is truly the best job in our industry,” Parker said in a statement. “We are well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery, and now is the right time for a handoff we have planned and prepared for.”

Isom will join the airline’s board of directors, and Parker will continue to serve as chairman of American’s board.

Saying that, “It has been the privilege of my life to serve for 20 years as an airline CEO,” Parker added that workers with the airline would continue to drive the success of the company.

#BREAKING @AmericanAir announces CEO Doug Parker will retire March 31st & will be succeeded by Robert Isom, the current airline President. Parker will continue to serve as Chairman of American’s Board. Isom will join the airline’s Board. @CBSDFW — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) December 7, 2021

Isom, who was named president in 2016, brings more than 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management to the nation’s largest airline.

“Over the past several years, our airline and our industry have gone through a period of transformative change. And with change comes opportunity,” said Isom. “Today, our more than 130,000 dedicated team members fly more people than any other U.S. airline on the youngest fleet of all the network carriers, and we are positioned to continue to lead the industry as travel rebounds.”

Parker is the second major airline CEO in North Texas to announce his retirement this year. In June, Gary Kelly — the CEO of Dallas-based Southwest Airlines — announced that he would be stepping down in February, handing the reins over to long-time executive Bob Jordan.