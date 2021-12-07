DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an animal cruelty suspect who shot a dog.
READ MORE: Texas Deputy Busts Mexican National With 46 Pounds Of Methamphetamine In Collin County
The 6-month-old female, black and brown medium-sized dog was found loose in the 100 block of S. Murdeaux Lane on Nov. 12.READ MORE: Free COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center Opens In El Paso
During her intake exam, the dog was found to have an injury from a gunshot. She received vet care and is expected to make a full recovery.MORE NEWS: More Than $100K Seized After K-9 Officer At Dallas Love Field Airport Sniffs Out Bag
Anyone with information about the injured animal should contact Detective H. Tamez at 214.671.0115.