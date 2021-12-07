DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It started out as a road rage incident along a Dallas highway and ended with a crash and the death of a 54-year-old man, now police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6. Dallas police were sent to the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near the westbound Woodall Rodgers ramp on a report of a ‘major accident’. Once there officers found the victim, later identified as Carl Edmiston, with a gunshot wound. He was still sitting inside his vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Edmiston to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Edmiston and the suspect were involved in a road rage incident and at some point shots were fired.

Officials say after the shooting the suspect — who was in a dark-colored vehicle — continued driving north on Central Expressway.

Dallas police are asking for anyone who has information about the incident or knows the identity of the shooter to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-671-3679 or by sending him an email at chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also paying a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in the Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.