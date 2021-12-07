FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A skunk found in a residential area near Golden Triangle Boulevard and Harmon Road in far north Fort Worth has tested positive for rabies.

A resident contacted Animal Care & Control because the wild animal was acting strange.

Animal Care & Control officers picked up the skunk, sent for testing and the results came back positive for rabies.

Rabies is a dangerous virus that is transmitted through the saliva of mammals, the City of Fort Worth explained in a news release about the rabid skunk.

Anyone can become infected if they handle bats or get bitten by an animal that has the disease.

Coming in contact with the smell of the exposed skunk will not cause humans to contract rabies.

Animal control officers urge residents in the area to not approach or attempt to handle any free-roaming, unfamiliar animals, including domestic pets, behaving in an unusual manner. Instead, contact the city’s call center at 817-392-1234 to report an incident.

The city also reminds residents of the importance of keeping vaccinations updated for all dogs, cats and other domestic pets.

This requirement is important not only to keep pets from getting rabies, but also to provide a barrier of protection to humans if an animal is bitten by a rabid animal.

Low-cost pet vaccinations are available 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter at 4900 Martin St.

Vaccination fees range from $5 for rabies to $25 for all vaccinations.