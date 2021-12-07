LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents saved a two-year child suffering from a serious medical condition south of Laredo on Nov. 30.
READ MORE: More Than $100K Seized After K-9 Officer At Dallas Love Field Airport Sniffs Out Bag
They encountered a mother and her two children after responding to a group of individuals who made an illegal entry into the United States. The family group had separated from a larger group of undocumented individuals. When found, one of the children needed medical attention due to showing signs of dehydration.READ MORE: "Reading Rainbow" To Return After 15-Year Hiatus
Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians provided medical assistance to the child until City of Laredo Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and transported the child to a local hospital for further medical attention.MORE NEWS: Look Up To See Bright Comet Leonard In December Before It Vanishes Forever
U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants people to know that the dangers and risks posed by illegal entry and traveling through remote areas during even warm temperatures can be life endangering.