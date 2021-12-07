DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers front office has been busy this holiday season signing a pair of superstar free agent infielders.
But even though the wheeling and dealing has ceased indefinitely due to the MLB lockout, that doesn’t mean Rangers mascot Captain can’t have an impact in the community.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Captain surprised children at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas.
Two Elf on the Shelf characters joined him, spreading holiday cheer and gifted the children with goody bags.
The morning drop-in from Captain marks the first in-person visit for the Rangers mascot since 2019.
“Captain’s visit brought many smiles to the faces of our patients, families, and our healthcare heroes who care like family,” says Jessica O’Neal, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital. “Although the past two years have been a challenge for us all, today’s visit is a reminder of our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
Captain visited the hospital’s oncology, day surgery and pediatric ICU units.
The mascot’s visit included a surprise stop to celebrate 15-year old Noah, a Ewing sarcoma cancer patient receiving his final IV chemotherapy treatment.