MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal of James Coble Middle School said in a statement Wednesday that police determined rumors of a threat made on social media Tuesday evening were not credible.
On December 8, Principal Travis Moore said that a parent notified the school on Tuesday evening of a rumor that a student had made a credible threat towards the campus on social media. The administration immediately alerted Mansfield ISD Police, who made contact with the student and their parent.
During their investigation, they determined the rumors were not credible and that students were never in any danger.
Still, school officials wanted to be extra cautious.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Moore said, “we have increased police presence on campus today.”
Moore also encouraged parents to talk with their children about potential threats and asked anyone who becomes aware of one to notify the school administration immediately either via email at travismoore@misdmail.org or by phone at 682-314-4900.
He said that tips can also be submitted to the Mansfield ISD Police Crimestoppers tipline at 817-469-8477 or at www.469tips.com.